Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amphenol (APH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Amphenol remains encouraged by its growing end-market demand, new product rollouts, and market share gains. End-market strength particularly in the industrial, commercial aerospace and military sectors bode well for the company. Strong organic growth coupled with material contribution from acquisitions hold promise. Moreover, continuing focus on geographic and market diversification has enabled Amphenol to extend its presence into new customers and new applications. In order to fuel further growth, Amphenol aims to acquire on a global basis in the high-growth segments that have complementary capabilities from a product, customer and/or geographic standpoint. Estimates have been stable ahead of the Q2 earnings release. However, increasing cost of raw materials is a matter of concern and is likely to be an additional drag on its profitability. Shares have performed in-line with the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

APH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.88.

NYSE:APH opened at $88.00 on Monday. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.49%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,963,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,716,000 after acquiring an additional 844,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,546,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,013,000 after acquiring an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Amphenol by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,585,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,433,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 8,640.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,433,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $146,813,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

