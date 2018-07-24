Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pivotal Software (PVTL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pivotal Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pivotal Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Pivotal Software in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pivotal Software in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pivotal Software in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PVTL opened at $26.82 on Friday. Pivotal Software has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Pivotal Software’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pivotal Software stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

