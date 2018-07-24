Zacks: Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. Hallmark Financial Services’ rating score has improved by 16.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hallmark Financial Services an industry rank of 192 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

Hallmark Financial Services traded up $0.05, reaching $10.77, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,007. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $197.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $97.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.08 million. analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Passmore sold 18,498 shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $183,870.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. ZPR Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. ZPR Investment Management now owns 37,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

