Zacks: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $4.35 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 204 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics stock. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,263 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC owned about 1.95% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.86. 30,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,082. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.11. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

