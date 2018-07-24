Zacks: First of Long Island Corp (FLIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given First of Long Island an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $641.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.73. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.06%. sell-side analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other First of Long Island news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $76,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,817.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 3,500 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,529 shares of company stock valued at $292,220. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $3,862,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 62,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,025,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,594,000 after acquiring an additional 350,269 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

