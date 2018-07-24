Zacks: First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $38.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Bancshares an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Shares of First Bancshares traded up $1.25, hitting $37.70, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . The stock had a trading volume of 39,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $446.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of -0.39.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. First Bancshares had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 9.28%. equities analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the first quarter worth $101,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Bancshares by 91.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

