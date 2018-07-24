Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings Inc (POST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Post reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Post had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Group cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Post by 4.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Post by 113.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Post by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Post by 5.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Post traded down $0.50, hitting $87.52, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 419,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,087. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.09. Post has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $89.46.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

