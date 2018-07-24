Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hydrogenics Co. (HYGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hydrogenics Co. (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) to report $10.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hydrogenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.30 million. Hydrogenics posted sales of $7.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hydrogenics will report full-year sales of $61.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.60 million to $62.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hydrogenics.

Get Hydrogenics alerts:

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 47.24% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Hydrogenics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Hydrogenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYGS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hydrogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hydrogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of Hydrogenics by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 32,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYGS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,116. Hydrogenics has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $103.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.82.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hydrogenics (HYGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.