Zacks: Brokerages Expect EMCORE Co. (EMKR) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). EMCORE posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 161.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). EMCORE had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMKR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of EMCORE opened at $5.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EMCORE by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in EMCORE by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 77,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in EMCORE by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 111,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

