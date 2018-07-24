Zacks: Brokerages Expect Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Athene reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Athene had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Athene in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Athene in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Shares of ATH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.43. 9,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,021. Athene has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Athene by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 71.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

