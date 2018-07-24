Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alta Mesa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.14. Alta Mesa Resources posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alta Mesa Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alta Mesa Resources.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alta Mesa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 32.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,042,000. Finally, Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMR traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,802. Alta Mesa Resources has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

About Alta Mesa Resources

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

