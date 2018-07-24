Zacks: Brokerages Expect AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) to Post $0.18 EPS

Analysts predict that AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. AAC reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAC will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AAC.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. AAC had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $78.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AAC in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $59,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael T. Cartwright sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,719,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,030,986.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AAC by 234.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AAC by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AAC by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AAC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAC traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,753. AAC has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $234.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.34.

AAC Company Profile

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

