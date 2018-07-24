Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Symantec Co. (SYMC) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Symantec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Symantec also reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Symantec will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Symantec.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Symantec had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYMC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. First Analysis lowered shares of Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Symantec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symantec presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.34.

NASDAQ:SYMC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,290,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,485. Symantec has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Symantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Symantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Symantec by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Symantec by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Symantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

