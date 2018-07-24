Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) will announce $23.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PDF Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.70 million and the highest is $23.50 million. PDF Solutions posted sales of $24.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDF Solutions will report full-year sales of $99.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.30 million to $99.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $117.50 million per share, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDF Solutions.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. PDF Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 182,576 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 26.4% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 797,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions opened at $11.42 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.12 million, a P/E ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 1.35.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

