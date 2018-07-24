Zacks: Azure Power Global Ltd (AZRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Azure Power Global an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

AZRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Azure Power Global by 3,077.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Azure Power Global by 125.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 534,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 296,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZRE stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $376.96 million, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 15th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.