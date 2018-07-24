Zacks: Analysts Set $21.00 Price Target for Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $21.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.29) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Iterum Therapeutics an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 456,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $5,929,287.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Corey N. Fishman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 965,099 shares of company stock worth $12,546,287.

Iterum Therapeutics traded up $0.43, reaching $8.88, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,730. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

