Zacks: Analysts Set $2.50 Target Price for QuickLogic Co. (QUIK)

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned QuickLogic an industry rank of 97 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QUIK. ValuEngine upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

QuickLogic opened at $1.15 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $108.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.34. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 89.49% and a negative net margin of 123.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUIK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,813 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 199,246 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 104,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

