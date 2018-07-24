Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc (ZTS) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Zoetis had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.73.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $169,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $407,034.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,894 shares of company stock worth $578,005 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,069,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,199 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974,081 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,226,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,948,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,762,000 after purchasing an additional 82,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,845,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,156,000 after purchasing an additional 531,837 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.27. Zoetis has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.