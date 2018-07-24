Zacks: Analysts Expect Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Textainer Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Textainer Group reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textainer Group will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Textainer Group.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.84 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 4.10%. Textainer Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Textainer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 131.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Textainer Group by 1,292.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 70,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 2.55. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

