Zacks: Analysts Expect Smart Sand Inc (SND) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Smart Sand reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 13.91%. Smart Sand’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

SND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Smart Sand from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

SND stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 32,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $213.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.93. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

In related news, CEO Charles Edwin Young bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 253,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee E. Beckelman bought 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $50,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,516.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,600 shares of company stock valued at $337,434. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

