Zacks: Analysts Expect New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings. New Senior Investment Group posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Senior Investment Group.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.40). New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $8.00 to $7.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. New Senior Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,376,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,766,000 after purchasing an additional 217,101 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,481,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 91,777 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,397,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 453,972 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,935 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.20. 7,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,838. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $599.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of March 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

