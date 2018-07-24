Zacks: Analysts Expect Mosaic Co (MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Mosaic posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mosaic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.98.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,299,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Director Robert L. Lumpkins purchased 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,336.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,797.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 347.1% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in Mosaic by 274.0% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 373,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 273,513 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 9.8% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 200,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

