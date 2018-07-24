Zacks: Analysts Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.64. Lannett posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $174.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.51 million. Lannett had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lannett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of Lannett traded up $0.20, hitting $12.40, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 476,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $469.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.57. Lannett has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $30.35.

In related news, VP Kevin Smith sold 11,667 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $192,622.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,363.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lannett by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 415,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in Lannett by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lannett by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,005,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,288,000 after acquiring an additional 108,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lannett by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

