Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) to Post $3.51 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $2.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.41 to $14.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $17.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $158.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Ameriprise Financial traded down $0.56, reaching $142.46, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,916. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $129.87 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Walter Stanley Berman purchased 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $499,999.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,696.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,978,272.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 83.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 922,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,464,000 after buying an additional 419,484 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 207.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,133,000 after buying an additional 333,623 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,945,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,150,000 after buying an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,750,000 after buying an additional 146,097 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

