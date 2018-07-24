Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.40. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Hovde Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) traded down $0.35, reaching $25.50, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 91,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $619.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.11. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CEO William B. Kessel sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $33,708.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry L. Haske sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $44,798.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,671 shares of company stock valued at $317,109. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 63.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 87.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 31,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the first quarter valued at $295,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

