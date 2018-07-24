XPO Logistics (XPO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect XPO Logistics to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XPO Logistics opened at $103.06 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $54.34 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.62.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

