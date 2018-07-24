XOMA (XOMA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Get XOMA alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XOMA. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price objective on XOMA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of XOMA opened at $24.28 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. XOMA has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $201.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.91.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 670.15% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. equities analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $588,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,857.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas M. Burns sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $271,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in XOMA by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XOMA by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation engages in the discovery, development, and licensing of therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.