Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,915 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,708 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,915 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 51,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,395 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx opened at $68.37 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Salil Raje sold 3,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total value of $237,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,577.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 4,273 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $287,615.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,371 shares of company stock valued at $629,117. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Xilinx to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.16.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.