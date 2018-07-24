Xerox (XRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Xerox to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Xerox’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Xerox opened at $25.10 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.18. Xerox has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XRX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

