Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Quiet Period To End on July 31st (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:XERS) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 31st. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,700,000 shares in its public offering on June 21st. The total size of the offering was $85,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

In other news, major shareholder Palmetto Partners, Ltd. bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James E. Flynn acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

There is no company description available for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.