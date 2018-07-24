Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Lowers Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,763.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals opened at $134.58 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.50 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

