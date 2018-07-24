Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Acquires 2,149 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 310,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 59,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A opened at $45.92 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

