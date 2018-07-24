Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,786,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 4,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,366. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.