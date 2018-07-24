Worldcore (WRC) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Worldcore has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Worldcore has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $62,290.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003659 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000458 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00415579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00148334 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023451 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013475 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official website is worldcore.com . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

