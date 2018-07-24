World Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Lennar Co. (LEN)

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 20.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co raised its holdings in Lennar by 15.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 8,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 15.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 8.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,795.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 50,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,743,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,657.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,366,252 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lennar opened at $54.30 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $72.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

