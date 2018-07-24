Workday Inc (WDAY) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

In other news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total value of $293,006.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total transaction of $1,449,533.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,773 shares of company stock valued at $118,117,147. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $133.92 on Tuesday. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $95.35 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.