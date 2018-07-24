WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $2.83 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Duke Energy by 939.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Duke Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,423,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,916 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,699,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,216 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1,731.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,204 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $292,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $155,444.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Shares of Duke Energy traded down $0.14, reaching $79.83, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 231,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,053. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.