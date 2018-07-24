WNS (WNS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price increased by Loop Capital to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research set a $57.00 price objective on WNS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WNS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of WNS opened at $50.63 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. WNS has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.79 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 4,043.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 289,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 335,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WNS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 479,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 301,228 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

