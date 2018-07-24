Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Hovde Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of Wintrust Financial opened at $92.02 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $99.96.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $211,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $86,775.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

