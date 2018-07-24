Winfield Associates Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO grew its stake in Home Depot by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO now owns 12,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 285,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,908,000 after buying an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $202.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.17 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 399.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Mark Holifield sold 45,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $8,510,375.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,693,072.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.28.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

