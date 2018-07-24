Willis Lease Finance Co. (WLFC) CEO Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 3,291 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Charles F. Iv Willis sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $104,522.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,154,256.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Willis Lease Finance opened at $31.56 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.52. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 46,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units, and aircraft worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

