Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Holdings Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 62,959 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 82,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 12,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $347,967.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,903.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $106,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,883.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMB opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

