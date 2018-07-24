William Blair Comments on Amgen, Inc.’s Q2 2018 Earnings (AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Thursday, July 19th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.98.

Amgen stock opened at $189.97 on Monday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $201.23. The company has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $281,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $844,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.3% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Amgen by 34.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

