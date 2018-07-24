Whittier Trust Co. Takes $1.03 Million Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 61.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $455.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $29.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

