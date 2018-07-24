Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,848 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6,653.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 114,445 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF opened at $98.25 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $90.47 and a 1 year high of $102.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a $0.8022 dividend. This represents a $3.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.