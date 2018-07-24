Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $591,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 207,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 40,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 32,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy opened at $70.99 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.74%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Howard Weil started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In other news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

