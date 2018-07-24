Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $533,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,179 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,461,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 166,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 800,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,677,000 after buying an additional 76,286 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $87.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

