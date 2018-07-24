Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 313.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 23,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 23,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 7,491.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of Vodafone Group opened at $23.50 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.2237 per share. This represents a yield of 9.2%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.21%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

