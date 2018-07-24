Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.96.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $206,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $211,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

WLL traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.06. 127,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,819. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.01.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.