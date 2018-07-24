Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Whitestone REIT opened at $12.80 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.03. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.10.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

